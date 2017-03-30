UN report says Turkey now hosts nearly three million Syrians, with 47,000 more coming since February alone.

The number of refugees who have fled the war in Syria now exceeds five million with millions more displaced internally.

Syrians have poured across their borders since anti-government protests in 2011 spiralled into a full-blown conflict between rebels, government troops, and foreign backers.

"As the number of men, women and children fleeing six years of war in Syria passes the five million mark, the international community needs to do more to help them," the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said in a statement on Thursday.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons, reporting from Geneva, said the "enormity and colossal suffering" of the refugees is evident from the UNHCR report.

READ MORE: The harrowing evacuation of east Aleppo

The total number of Syrian refugees abroad stood at 4.6 million at the end of 2015 and rose to 4.85 million by the end of last year, according to the agency's data.

The first three months of 2017 saw more than 250,000 additional Syrians register as refugees bringing the total to 5.1 million, UNHCR said on its website, without providing an explanation for the apparent surge.

The agency estimated another 6.3 million people have been internally displaced.

Turkey continues to host the highest number of Syrians displaced by the conflict - nearly three million people. It saw an increase of 47,000 more refugees since February, Babar Baloch, a UNHCR spokesman, told AP news agency.

Financial aid falling short

Lebanon has more than one million Syrian refugees, while Jordan has 657,000, with others spread across Iraq, Egypt and other North African countries.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher, reporting from Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, said the actual number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is much higher than the official figure, with more people streaming into the country in the last few weeks.

He said most of the new arrivals have not yet registered with the UN, and shortages of food and water is common.

War-torn Iraq also hosts 233,224 Syrian refugees in the Kurdish north.

Iraq itself has an estimated 3.5 million people internally displaced, according to Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel Hamid, reporting from east of Mosul.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have also fled to Europe, but not all have been granted refugee status.

Syrians have also fled to Europe in large numbers, making 884,461 asylum claims between April 2011 and October 2016. Almost two-thirds of the claims were in Germany and Sweden.

Hundreds of thousands more live in Gulf countries that are not party to the 1951 Refugee Convention, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, so they are not recorded as refugees.

A UN-led humanitarian appeal to help Syrian refugees and support host communities has received only six percent of the money needed this year - $298mn out of $4.6bn target.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies