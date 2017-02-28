A growing number of school districts are refusing to cooperate with immigration officials.

As the Trump administration lays out its plans to crack down on undocumented immigrants, a growing number of school districts are declaring themselves sanctuaries and refusing to cooperate with immigration officials.

In Connecticut, Syracuse, New York and Chicago, principals have been told to make Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents wait outside unless they have a criminal warrant.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from the school district of Elizabeth in New Jersey, where some parents are worried about sending their children to school after recent raids on immigrants.

