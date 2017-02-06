Third secretary killed by a private security guard in Pakistan in what officials say appears to be a personal dispute.

An Afghan diplomat has been shot dead by a private security guard at the country's consulate in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi.

The killed diplomat was Zaki Adu, a third political secretary based at the consulate, Hamid Hamdard, an Afghan diplomat at the embassy in Islamabad, told Al Jazeera.

A local police official told the Reuters news agency that the guard, an Afghan national, "used his automatic weapon, firing multiple bullets".

Another police official told reporters that the shooting appeared to be the result of a personal dispute.

Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal confirmed the shooting on his official Facebook account.

"Firing inside Afg Consulate General in Karachi at around 12:30 pm today ... has been carried out by an Afghan guard inside the compound resulting in fatality of one of our diplomats," Zakhilwal wrote.

"It seems to be a personal dispute related criminal act."

