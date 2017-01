A former chef is offering refugees a channel to vent their anger at poor living conditions in Greek camps.

Basil Yatakan is a former chef from Damascus.

As a refugee in Greece, he is trying out a new career - as a journalist.

He is chronicling the daily struggles of his fellow refugees from the Middle East and curates his films, which are shot on a mobile phone, on Facebook under the banner refugees.tv.

It has become a vehicle for other refugees to vent their anger at their poor living conditions.



Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee reports from the Nea Kavala camp.

Source: Al Jazeera News