At least 50 killed in rebellion at Anisio Jobim penitentiary complex in Amazonas state, government says.

At least 50 people have been killed in a bloody prison riot in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, a Brazilian security official told the Globo TV network on Monday.

Sergio Fontes, the head of security for Amazonas state, told Globo he fears that more dead will be found as authorities get a clearer idea of the extent of the rebellion that began late on Sunday, sparked by a fight between rival drug gangs.

The office of the Amazonas state's public security office told Associated Press news agency that the rebellion at Anisio Jobim penitentiary complex was quelled on Monday morning.

An office spokesman said dozens had died, but did not specify.

Brazil's overcrowded prisons routinely witness riots break out, with similar incidents reported in October. It's not immediately clear what sparked the latest unrest.

Brazil has the fourth largest prison population behind the US, China and Russia.

Horrific conditions and inter-gang violence are seen in many facilities, some of which are essentially run by drug gang leaders who continue to run their criminal enterprises on the outside despite being locked up.

