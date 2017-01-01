Attackers of prison south of Manama kill one police officer and free prisoners held on terrorism charges, police say.

Armed men have attacked a prison in Bahrain where inmates convicted over anti-government protests are held, killing one policeman and allowing prisoners to escape, the interior ministry said.

The security forces launched a manhunt for the attackers and the escapees, the ministry said on Twitter on Sunday.

The attack took place at Jaw prison south of the capital Manama.

Bahrain has been rocked by unrest since its Sunni authorities crushed Shia-led protests in 2011 demanding a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister.

Hundreds of Shia have been arrested and many have faced trials over their role in the demonstrations.

Shia protesters continue to frequently clash with security forces in villages outside Manama.

Source: AFP news agency