Where does halal meat come from?

There are about 1.8 billion Muslims around the world, most of whom only consume halal meat. The Arabic word "halal" means permissible, and in relation to food, refers to meat and meat-containing products that are prepared on the basis of Islamic law. It involves slaughtering animals according to Muslim tradition.

The halal-certified food and beverage industry is valued at $415bn. Eight of the 10 largest suppliers of global halal meat are non-Muslim majority countries, with Brazil, Australia and India at the top.