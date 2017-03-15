Interactive

Who is who in the Dutch elections?

Dutch voters cast ballots in election that boils down to a race between conservative liberals and the far-right.

People across The Netherlands are casting their ballots in crucial legislative elections.

The vote on Wednesday has come down to a tight race between Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre-right party and that of far-right, anti-Islam populist's Geert Wilders.

READ MORE: What is the Wilders effect?

Ahead of the vote, opinion polls showed Rutte's liberal VVD narowly leading the race, and even if Wilders' PVV emerges as the biggest party in parliament, it is unlikely to obtain the majority of the 150 seats enabling it to form a government.

Most parties have pledged not to form a government coalition with the PVV.

Source: Al Jazeera News

Content on this website is for general information purposes only. Your comments are provided by your own free will and you take sole responsibility for any direct or indirect liability. You hereby provide us with an irrevocable, unlimited, and global license for no consideration to use, reuse, delete or publish comments, in accordance with Community Rules & Guidelines and Terms and Conditions.

body : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 5
MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
Media Theorised

Media Theorised

In our latest online series we showcase the key works of five big thinkers from around the world – Noam Chomsky, Edward Said, Marshall McLuhan, Roland Barthes and Stuart Hall - whose theories on the media will sharpen your critical tools when you next consume the news.

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES