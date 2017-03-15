Who is who in the Dutch elections?

Dutch voters cast ballots in election that boils down to a race between conservative liberals and the far-right.

People across The Netherlands are casting their ballots in crucial legislative elections.

The vote on Wednesday has come down to a tight race between Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre-right party and that of far-right, anti-Islam populist's Geert Wilders.

READ MORE: What is the Wilders effect?

Ahead of the vote, opinion polls showed Rutte's liberal VVD narowly leading the race, and even if Wilders' PVV emerges as the biggest party in parliament, it is unlikely to obtain the majority of the 150 seats enabling it to form a government.

Most parties have pledged not to form a government coalition with the PVV.