Cyprus: An island divided

For more than 40 years, Cyprus has been a divided island amid fruitless reunification talks.

Ever since Cyprus gained independence from Britain in 1960, tension has boiled between Turkish and Greek populations on the Mediterranean island.

Violent clashes between the two groups peaked in 1964 during the battle of Tylliria when Greek forces stormed the Turkish enclave of Kokkina.

Clashes led to a divided country in 1974.

Troops from Turkey invaded the northern Turkish part of Cyprus in response to a Greek coup d'etat backed by the government in Athens. In 1975, Turkish Cypriots established an independent adminstration, which has only been recognised by Turkey.

Talks about reunification have been ongoing for decades, but have so far failed to produce results. To ensure peace, the United Nations has set up a buffer zone between the two parts of the country.