Attack on shrines in Pakistan since 2005

Armed groups such as the Pakistani Taliban and others have often targeted shrines for not conforming to their strict, literalistic interpretation of Islam.

On February 16, 2017, at least 88 people were killed when a suicide attacker targeted a famous Sufi shrine in Sehwan.

That attack at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) also injured at least 250 people.

In November ISIL also known as ISIS, claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a shrine in a Balochistan town, killing at least 52 people.

"An attack on one of us, is an attack on all," Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's prime minister, said following the blast in Sehwan.

"The attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar represents an attack on the progressive, inclusive future of Pakistan; one where every man, woman and child is entitled to life, liberty and property in the pursuit of happiness no matter what their religion."

The following graphic shows attacks on shrines in Pakistan since 2005 and the numbers killed.