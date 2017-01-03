Interactive

Al Jazeera: Curated

Here's a selection of recent online content that we're proud of. We hope you find something that interests you.

India's Menstruation Man

Arunachalam Muruganantham was obsessed with making the perfect sanitary pad for his wife. After years of work, his invention has changed the lives of millions of women in India.

MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES