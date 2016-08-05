Week in pictures: From Winter Olympics to Syria attacks

Former child soldiers stand in line waiting to be registered with UNICEF to receive a release package, in Yambio, South Sudan. More than 300 child soldiers were released by armed groups in South Sudan, the second-largest such release since civil war began five years ago. [Sam Mednick/AP Photo]
Members of the North Korea cheering group gather before a welcome ceremony inside the Gangneung Olympic Village prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]
African migrants hold signs during a protest in front of the Rwandan embassy in Herzeliya. African asylum seekers are protesting an Israeli plan to deport them.Israel says thousands of migrants have 60 days to accept an offer to leave the country for an unnamed African destination - known to be Rwanda - in exchange for $3,500 and a plane ticket. Those who don't by April 1 will be incarcerated indefinitely. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
British female members of the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, perform aerobatic stunts for the first time in the Philippines during the four-day 22nd International Hot Air Balloon festival at Clark, Pampanga province north of Manila, Philippines. The festival showcases 26 colourful hot air balloons in various shapes and sizes from different countries such as Japan, United States, Malaysia, Germany, Great Britain, Turkey, Canada, South Korea and is considered the longest-running sports aviation event in Asia. [Bullit Marquez/AP Photo]
A large doll representing sea goddess Yemanja is taken to the sea from Red River Beach in Salvador, Brazil. Thousands of Brazilians flooded the city's beaches in the northeast to pay tribute to the sea goddess and ask for her protection ahead of Carnival celebrations. [Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
Michigan State University student Isabella Ndlebe stops to look at 'The Rock' painted with the names of assault victims of Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault, in East Lansing, Michigan, US. [Rebecca Cook/Reuters]
A man holds a child after an airstrike in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Nearly 200 people have died in four days of intense bombardment in the area, whose 400,000 residents have been besieged since 2013. [Bassam Khabieh/Reuters]
Riot policemen detain a protester during a scuffle on the sidelines of a rally in Athens. Protesters from across Greece converged Sunday on Athens' main square outside parliament to protest a potential Greek compromise in a dispute with neighboring Macedonia over the former Yugoslav republic's official name. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP Photo]
Shane Cahill, 12, carries a Brideog effigy doll before participating in a Biddy's Day parade to celebrate the Celtic festival of Imbolc, which is the arrival of springtime, in Killorglin, Ireland. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Sri Lankan army soldiers, dressed in traditional costumes, march with national flags during the 70th Independence Day parade, marking the country's independence from British colonial rule in 1948 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
A woman trains in the outdoor gym in Timiryazevsky Park in Moscow, Russia. The morning temperature in Moscow is approximately -10 degrees Celsius. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
A clown stops to eat a sandwich before attending an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London, Britain. [Simon Dawson/Reuters]
