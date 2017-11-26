Week in pictures: From Pope Francis to Honduras vote

A farmer is seen carrying grass while Mount Agung spews heavy volcanic ash in Karangasem, on the island of Bali, Indonesia. Authorities told tens of thousands of people to leave an area extending 10 kilometres from the volcano as it belched volcanic material into the air. Mount Agung's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people. [Andri Tambunan/Getty Images]
Protesters attend a demonstration against slavery in Libya outside the Libyan embassy in Paris. Interpol said that 40 suspected human traffickers were arrested and nearly 500 of their victims freed in a vast police operation in five African countries. [Thibault Camus/AP Photo]
People fall as police fire tear gas to try to control a crowd attempting to force its way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, Kenya. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Pope Francis waves to the faithful as he arrives to celebrate mass and the ordination of new priests in Dhaka, Bangladesh. [Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]
A masked protester holds a smoke bomb during a strike by taxi drivers to protest what they say is unfair competition from new car-sharing companies such as Uber and Cabify, in Madrid, Spain. [Juan Medina/Reuters]
North Korean soldiers keep watch towards the south next to a spot where a North Korean defected, crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone, South Korea. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
People dressed in the historic uniforms of the French army take part in a re-enactment of the 1812 Battle of Berezina, to mark the 205th anniversary of the battle, near the village of Bryli, Belarus. [Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters]
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise, including forest survival studies and other activities, outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia. [Eduard Korniyenko/Reuters]
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, gestures in front of riot police while he waits for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. [Edgard Garrido/Reuters]
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. [Reuters]
