Week in pictures: From India election to refugee crisis

A photo roundup of some of last week's events, including a candlelight protest in Mexico and plight of Rohingya refugees
Fawzi al-Junaidi, 16, denies accusations of throwing stones and protesting, saying he was severely beaten by Israelis.
Deliberately vague response contradicted decades of solidarity with Palestine as an integral part of its foreign policy.
Rigardu, a German monitoring group, has documented at least 857 instances of violence on Serbia's borders with the EU.
