Week in pictures: From India election to refugee crisis

Hindu saints queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. [Amit Dave/Reuters]
Villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. [Jon Nazca/Reuters]
People pose for a picture to view an installation artwork called Suspended, composed of items of clothing discarded by refugees on their arrival at Lesvos, by artist Arabella Dorman, at St James's Church on Piccadilly in London. [Tim Ireland/AP Photo]
Russian space agency specialists help cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy shortly after the landing of the Soyuz MS-05 space capsule about 150 km (80 miles) southeast of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Three astronauts on Thursday landed back on Earth after nearly six months aboard the International Space Station. [Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool/AP Photo]
A worker hangs dried fish onto poles at a processing facility on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. [Reuters]
Fans of Brazil's Flamengo football team light flares in the stands during a Copa Sudamericana final championship football match against Argentina's Independiente at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for blankets under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
Indian kushti wrestlers fight in the ring, during their daily training at an akhada, a kind of wrestling hostel at Sabzi Mandi, in New Delhi. Kushti wrestling faces the threat of being left behind. But for many poor families, the ancient sport provides a glimmer of hope. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
A woman carries a sign that says in Spanish 'Security without war' during a candlelight protest against a newly proposed security law in Mexico City. Mexico's ruling party sent a bill through Congress' lower house on December 7 giving the military police powers. [Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo]
Retired Croatian Army officers attend a commemoration ceremony honoring late Croatian general Slobodan Praljak at the main concert hall in Zagreb, Croatia. Praljak was convicted of war crimes and died after apparently taking poison at a United Nations tribunal. [Darko Bandic/AP Photo]
