Thousands march against corruption in Romania

Demonstrators hold a giant European Union flag during the protest in front of the Romanian Parliament building in Bucharest. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Demonstrators hold a giant European Union flag during the protest in front of the Romanian Parliament building in Bucharest. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]

Bucharest, Romania- Tens of thousands of Romanians protested on Saturday against legislation passed by Parliament that critics say will make it harder to prosecute crime and high-level corruption. 

The Social Democrats (PSD) and their junior coalition partner ALDE used their majority to push a judicial overhaul through parliament in December, despite criticism from the European Commission, the US Department of State, thousands of magistrates and centrist President Klaus Iohannis.

An estimated 50,000 people marched towards parliament from the iconic University Square blowing whistles, waving flags and chanting “Thieves!”, while thousands more demonstrated in cities across Romania.

An earlier PSD attempt to decriminalise several corruption offences at the start of 2017 triggered Romania’s largest street protests since the 1989 fall of Communism.

Transparency International ranks Romania among the EU’s most corrupt states, although Brussels, which has Romania’s justice system under special monitoring, has praised magistrates for their efforts to curb corruption.

Romania’s anti-graft prosecutors have sent 72 members of parliament to trial since 2006.

Protesters came from all over the country to join the march against corruption. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Protesters came from all over the country to join the march against corruption. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Critics say the bills passed by the parliament would weaken judicial independence. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Critics say the bills passed by the parliament would weaken judicial independence. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Romania’s anti-corruption prosecutors have sent 72 members of parliament to trial since 2006. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Romania’s anti-corruption prosecutors have sent 72 members of parliament to trial since 2006. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
A demonstrator holds the Dacian Draco, the standard banner of troops of the ancient Dacian people. [Ioana Moildovan/Al Jazeera]
A demonstrator holds the Dacian Draco, the standard banner of troops of the ancient Dacian people. [Ioana Moildovan/Al Jazeera]
If the new bill is signed into law, Romania's justice minister would have the power to hire and fire the country's top prosecutors. Currently, only the president has this power. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
If the new bill is signed into law, Romania's justice minister would have the power to hire and fire the country's top prosecutors. Currently, only the president has this power. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Critics say the new bill will weaken judicial independence. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Critics say the new bill will weaken judicial independence. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
The new legislation is seen by opponents of the ruling Social Democrats as a rollback of back years of progress in fighting corruption. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
The new legislation is seen by opponents of the ruling Social Democrats as a rollback of back years of progress in fighting corruption. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
The new law would also allow a person with a criminal conviction to be elected president. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
The new law would also allow a person with a criminal conviction to be elected president. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Protests were peaceful, with only brief scuffles between demonstrators and riot police as crowds gathered in Bucharest's University Square. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Protests were peaceful, with only brief scuffles between demonstrators and riot police as crowds gathered in Bucharest's University Square. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Transparency International ranks Romania among the EU’s most corrupt states. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Transparency International ranks Romania among the EU’s most corrupt states. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Why is the West praising Malala, but ignoring Ahed?

Why is the West praising Malala, but ignoring Ahed?

Is an empowered Palestinian girl not worthy of Western feminist admiration?

Blood-rusted Sword: Elite force of Saudi crown prince

Blood-rusted Sword: Elite force of Saudi crown prince

Al-Ajrab Sword Brigade, formed in 2015, comprises elite forces from across Saudi military ranks.

Why some African Americans are moving to Africa

Escaping systemic racism: Why I quit New York for Accra

African-Americans are returning to the lands of their ancestors as life becomes precarious and dangerous in the USA.