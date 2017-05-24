One person killed as snow smothers Moscow

Heavy snow smothered Moscow over the past two days. [Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE]
One person has been killed and 22 more injured after heavy snow choked the Russian capital, Moscow.

The relentless snow turned heavy on Saturday and continued throughout Sunday. New daily snowfall records were set, meaning more snow fell on February 3-4 than had ever been recorded.

By Monday, 55cm of snow had accumulated in the city. This is way above average, by 19cm, but misses the 2013 record by 1cm.

The heavy snow weighed down trees, pulling down at least 2,000. Some trees hit power lines, resulting in more than 40,000 power cuts to households.

The severe weather disrupted transport and led to a sharp increase in traffic accidents. The majority of those who were injured because of the harsh conditions were hurt in car accidents.

Some roads were made impassable by the snow, and the power outages caused some traffic lights to go out.

More than 100 flights were delayed, and nearly 30 flights were cancelled in major airports in Moscow.

As of Sunday, local authorities had dispatched 15,000 snow-removing vehicles to clear the city.

The snow has now eased across the city, and instead, the temperature has plummeted. A maximum of a bone-chilling minus -11 Celsius is expected over the next few days.

