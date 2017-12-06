A history of violence: Growing up in CAR

Conflict first touched Arlette and Fane in 2002 when Congolese rebels rampaged through PK12, a community on the outskirts of the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui.

Arlette was shot in the knee, sustaining a painful wound that would not heal for another decade.

Fane was conceived when rebels repeatedly raped her mother, Amzine - a constant reminder of a brutal crime.

Before PK12 could recover from the atrocities inflicted on the community, a new conflict reached Bangui in 2013.

Fighting between Muslim Seleka rebels and Christian "Anti-balaka" militias forced both Arlette, a Christian, and Fane, a Muslim, from their homes.

Filmmaker Heidi Specogna followed Arlette, Fane and Amzine over the course of seven years for Witness: Cahier Africain.



This is their story in photos.