A history of violence: Growing up in CAR

by Heidi Specogna
In 2002, Congolese rebels crossed the Oubangui river, which forms a natural border between the Central African Republic (CAR) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Movement for the Liberation of the Congo (MLC) had been deployed to help CAR's president Ange-Felix Patasse thwart a coup attempt by General Bozize. [Heidi Specogna]
Conflict first touched Arlette and Fane in 2002 when Congolese rebels rampaged through PK12, a community on the outskirts of the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui.
WITNESS - Cahier Africain: Documenting War Crimes in CAR (47:30)

Arlette was shot in the knee, sustaining a painful wound that would not heal for another decade.

Fane was conceived when rebels repeatedly raped her mother, Amzine - a constant reminder of a brutal crime.

Before PK12 could recover from the atrocities inflicted on the community, a new conflict reached Bangui in 2013.

Fighting between Muslim Seleka rebels and Christian "Anti-balaka" militias forced both Arlette, a Christian, and Fane, a Muslim, from their homes.

Filmmaker Heidi Specogna followed Arlette, Fane and Amzine over the course of seven years for Witness: Cahier Africain.

This is their story in photos. 

 

PK12 neighbourhood, Bangui, 2008. Arlette [C], then 10 years old, shows a wound in her knee that still hasn't healed. "When it happened, it was dark. I heard gunshots and screaming. Then a bullet struck me in the leg," she said. Finally in 2012, Arlette was flown to Germany to be operated on. She returned to CAR pain-free. [Heidi Specogna]
Within CAR, the MLC went on a rampage, raping, killing and pillaging the local population. Liton Village lies at Point Kilometre 22 (PK22) and was the scene unspeakable atrocities including systematic rape. Only six old men were left in the village after several days of destruction by the rebels. [Heidi Specogna]
Amzine [C] was raped by three men when the rebels came. "The men of PK12 had fled. We women were left behind, defenseless," she said. Her daughter Fane, who is five years old in this 2008 picture, is the result of her rape. "When she asks about her father one day, what should I tell her?" asked Amzine. [Heidi Specogna]
This photo of Fane was taken at PK12 in 2010. Four years later, she said: "I only know [my father] from a photo. They say I look like him. People here say, 'You take more after him than your mother.' But I don't tell Amzine that. Sometimes I ask the photo, 'Father, when will you come?' 'I'll come, but not soon,' says the picture." [Heidi Specogna]
In 2014, Amzine and Fane fled to Chad as Muslims were persecuted by Anti-balaka rebels. "No one will take care of the cat. He'll be eaten. Our sleeping mats, my red backpack, I had to leave it behind," said Fane from a refugee camp in Chad in 2015. They have since moved to Congo-Brazzaville, where they now feel at home. [Heidi Specogna]
This elementary school in PK12 was seized by Congolese rebels at the end of 2002. Over the course of two weeks, they continuously abused and raped the boys and girls attending the school. [Heidi Specogna]
Signs photographed in 2008 read "When the trial?" in French. In June 2016, MLC leader Jean-Pierre Bemba was convicted to 18 years in prison by the international criminal court for the rape and pillage committed by his troops in CAR. By then, violence had returned to the country. In the early hours of 24 March 2013, Muslim Seleka rebels marched into Bangui, overthrowing President Francois Bozize. Not long after, Christian militias called Anti-balaka ("anti-machete") began organising revenge attacks and targeting Muslim civilians. [Heidi Specogna]
In 2014, Arlette was forced to flee PK12 again. "There were Seleka rebels. We heard they were on the prowl. Late at night, they started to destroy the houses and loot. They kicked down our door,” she said. "Since this morning, all Christians are leaving PK12. We can no longer stay here." Later, Arlette fell while fleeing from gunshots, making the wound on her knee split open again. Today, she is back in PK12 where the farmer's market has reopened and she is selling peanuts to help support the family. Arlette hasn't been able to go to school. Recurring violence in CAR's capital means the normal operation of schools is often interrupted. [Heidi Specogna]
Fane photographed in Chad in 2015 when she was 13 years old. Her origin still caused her mother pain. "I appreciate her as my daughter, with all her values. Nevertheless, I feel deep pain when I look at her," Amzine said. "She often asks about her father. Especially on holidays, she asks about him. When other children receive gifts from their fathers, or go on walks together. I never told Fane of her origin. I always say, 'You have a father. One day you'll see him.'" [Heidi Specogna]
