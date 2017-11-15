Week in pictures: From Iran earthquake to Greece floods

Protesters hold their lit-up mobile phones as they wave Estelada flags during a demonstration called by pro-independence associations in Barcelona, Spain, asking for the release of jailed Catalan activists and leaders. [Albert Gea/Reuters]
Protesters hold their lit-up mobile phones as they wave Estelada flags during a demonstration called by pro-independence associations in Barcelona, Spain, asking for the release of jailed Catalan activists and leaders. [Albert Gea/Reuters]
People look at a destroyed vehicle after a suicide bomber detonated in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
People look at a destroyed vehicle after a suicide bomber detonated in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare. It was Mugabe's first public appearance since the military put him under house arrest earlier this week. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare. It was Mugabe's first public appearance since the military put him under house arrest earlier this week. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
A man walks past a car moved by the force of floodwaters and a damaged house in the town of Mandra, in western Athens. Greek officials said that rescue crews were searching for six people reported missing in the area after major flash flooding that left at least 14 people dead. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
A man walks past a car moved by the force of floodwaters and a damaged house in the town of Mandra, in western Athens. Greek officials said that rescue crews were searching for six people reported missing in the area after major flash flooding that left at least 14 people dead. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
Survivors sit in front of a destroyed house at the site of an earthquake in Sarpol-e-Zahab, in western Iran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Survivors sit in front of a destroyed house at the site of an earthquake in Sarpol-e-Zahab, in western Iran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
A Syrian woman walks past damaged buildings in Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. [Bassam Khabieh/Reuters]
A Syrian woman walks past damaged buildings in Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. [Bassam Khabieh/Reuters]
A Rohingya refugee boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
A Rohingya refugee boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
A woman demonstrates against Brazil's congressional move to criminalise all cases of abortion, including cases of rape and where the mother's life is in danger, with a face painting representing a woman dead after an illegal abortion, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]
A woman demonstrates against Brazil's congressional move to criminalise all cases of abortion, including cases of rape and where the mother's life is in danger, with a face painting representing a woman dead after an illegal abortion, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte at an ASEAN Summit dinner in Manila, Philippines. [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte at an ASEAN Summit dinner in Manila, Philippines. [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]
A young man with his faced painted to look like a tree participates in a march with other schoolchildren to express their distress over the alarming levels of pollution in New Delhi, India. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
A young man with his faced painted to look like a tree participates in a march with other schoolchildren to express their distress over the alarming levels of pollution in New Delhi, India. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Zimbabwe military's statement after seizing power

Zimbabwe military's statement after seizing power

Major General SB Moyo addresses the nation after Zimbabwe's military seizes state TV, blocks off government offices.

The Muslims of South Korea

The Muslims of South Korea

The number of Muslims in South Korea is estimated to be around 100,000, including foreigners.

Aamir Khan: The Snake Charmer

Aamir Khan: The Snake Charmer

Can Aamir Khan create lasting change in Indian society or is he just another Bollywood star playing the role of a hero?