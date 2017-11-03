Week in pictures: From Day of the Dead to Afghan blast A photo roundup of some of last week's events, including demonstrations in Barcelona and an air strike in Yemen. 03 Nov 2017 12:20 GMT | Humanitarian crises, Politics, Human Rights, Arts & Culture, Asia Photographers help a Rohingya refugee out of Naf River at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. [Hannah McKay/Reuters] A woman cries as people gather to remember the victims of a recent truck attack during a candlelight walk along the Hudson River near the crime scene in New York. [Andres Kudacki/AP Photo] Palestinians take part in a demonstration on the 100th anniversary of the controversial Balfour Declaration in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo] An injured student lies on a bed at a field hospital in the town of Jisreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. [Bassam Khabieh/Reuters] Forest officials clean tusks in Panbari village on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. Scarcity of food and illegal encroachment of forest areas have forced wild elephants to move to populated areas for food. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo] Afghan policemen carry an injured person after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters] Demonstrators hold banners reading in Catalan: "Freedom for the political prisoners". They were gathered outside the Catalonian parliament to protest against the decision of a judge to jail former members of the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo] People gather at the site of an air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. [Naif Rahma/Reuters] A Kakchiquel Mayan women burns incense during Day of the Dead celebrations at a cemetery in Santa Maria de Jesus, Guatemala. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo] A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India. [P. Ravikumar/Reuters]