Robert Mugabe: Portrait of a presidency

Robert Mugabe, newly elected president of Zimbabwe, at a press conference in his garden in Mount Pleasant, Salisbury, March 6,1980. [Keystone/Getty Images]
Robert Mugabe, newly elected president of Zimbabwe, at a press conference in his garden in Mount Pleasant, Salisbury, March 6,1980. [Keystone/Getty Images]
Mugabe, left, and Canaan Banana attending the independence ceremony on April 8, 1980. [William Campbell/Sygma/Getty Images]
Mugabe, left, and Canaan Banana attending the independence ceremony on April 8, 1980. [William Campbell/Sygma/Getty Images]
Mugabe with Yasser Arafat, PLO chairman, who arrived at Harare airport, Zimbabwe, on April 14, 1987, to attend a meeting of the Non-aligned Movement's Committee on Palestine. [Peter Winterbach/AP Photo]
Mugabe with Yasser Arafat, PLO chairman, who arrived at Harare airport, Zimbabwe, on April 14, 1987, to attend a meeting of the Non-aligned Movement's Committee on Palestine. [Peter Winterbach/AP Photo]
Mugabe with Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace, London, during a state visit to England in May 1994. [Anwar Hussein/Getty Images]
Mugabe with Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace, London, during a state visit to England in May 1994. [Anwar Hussein/Getty Images]
Mugabe with George HW Bush at the conclusion of a meeting with the US president at the White House on July 24, 1991. [Charles Tasnadi/The Associated Press]
Mugabe with George HW Bush at the conclusion of a meeting with the US president at the White House on July 24, 1991. [Charles Tasnadi/The Associated Press]
Mugabe and new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church on August 17, 1996, after exchanging their wedding vows. The couple were traditionally married shortly after the death of Mugabe's first wife, Sally. The ceremony was attended by 6,000 invited guests. [Howard Burditt/Reuters]
Mugabe and new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church on August 17, 1996, after exchanging their wedding vows. The couple were traditionally married shortly after the death of Mugabe's first wife, Sally. The ceremony was attended by 6,000 invited guests. [Howard Burditt/Reuters]
Mike Atherton, captain of the English cricket team, meets Mugabe before the start of the second Test match between Zimbabwe and England in Harare on December 28, 1996. [Clive Mason/Getty Images]
Mike Atherton, captain of the English cricket team, meets Mugabe before the start of the second Test match between Zimbabwe and England in Harare on December 28, 1996. [Clive Mason/Getty Images]
Tony Blair, UK prime minister, meets Mugabe at the start of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Edinburgh, Scotland, on October 24, 1997. [AP Photo/Gerald Penny/POOL]
Tony Blair, UK prime minister, meets Mugabe at the start of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Edinburgh, Scotland, on October 24, 1997. [AP Photo/Gerald Penny/POOL]
Mugabe with his South African counterpart Nelson Mandela during a state visit on September 24, 2009. [Media24/Gallo Images/Getty Images]
Mugabe with his South African counterpart Nelson Mandela during a state visit on September 24, 2009. [Media24/Gallo Images/Getty Images]
Mugabe dozes off during the 5th summit of the African Union. [Patrick Robert/Corbis/Getty Images]
Mugabe dozes off during the 5th summit of the African Union. [Patrick Robert/Corbis/Getty Images]
Fidel Castro, the Cuban leader, receives Mugabe at the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba, on September 12, 2005. [Jorge Rey/AP Photo
Fidel Castro, the Cuban leader, receives Mugabe at the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba, on September 12, 2005. [Jorge Rey/AP Photo
Mugabe delivers a campaign speech during a ZANU-PF rally on July 28, 2013, in Harare [Simphiwe Nkwali/Sunday Times/Gallo Images]
Mugabe delivers a campaign speech during a ZANU-PF rally on July 28, 2013, in Harare [Simphiwe Nkwali/Sunday Times/Gallo Images]
Pope Francis meets Mugabe in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 27, 2014. [Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]
Pope Francis meets Mugabe in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 27, 2014. [Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]
Mugabe and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping participate in a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on August 25, 2014, in Beijing, China. [Diego Azubel-Pool/Getty Images]
Mugabe and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping participate in a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on August 25, 2014, in Beijing, China. [Diego Azubel-Pool/Getty Images]
Mugabe delivers a speech during a live broadcast from State House in Harare on November 19, 2017. [AP Photo]
Mugabe delivers a speech during a live broadcast from State House in Harare on November 19, 2017. [AP Photo]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Why Saudi-Israeli normalisation could be dangerous

Why Saudi-Israeli normalisation could be dangerous

Apart from being disastrous for Palestine, normalising relations with Israel could get Saudi Arabia in real trouble.

Gender violence in India: 'Daughters are not a burden'

Gender violence in India: 'Daughters are not a burden'

With female foeticide still widespread, one woman tells her story of being mutilated for giving birth to her daughters.

What is Mohammed bin Salman's next move?

What is Mohammed bin Salman's next move?

There are reports Saudi Arabia is demanding money from the senior officials it recently arrested.