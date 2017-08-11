Week in pictures: From Kenya election to Indian protest

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Who and what is behind the rise of anti-Islamic sentiment in the United States?
Islamophobia, United States, Islam
In this UpFront special, two former foreign ministers debate what it will take to fix India-Pakistan relations.
India, Asia, India-Pakistan Partition
Al Jazeera tells the story of the caliphate providing a fascinating insight into past empires and present-day politics.
Islam
We go inside Bangladesh's biggest brothel, a town where 1,500 women work as prostitutes, some as young as 10 years old.
Women's Rights, Bangladesh, Asia