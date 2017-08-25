Week in pictures: From Barcelona attack to India flood

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
The Charlottesville fallout and what to make of Trump's views on white supremacy. Plus, how China manages the message.
Media, United States, Racism
Seventy years after the partition of India, we examine the troubled legacy of the event that shaped the subcontinent.
India-Pakistan Partition, India, Pakistan
Life in Australia's detention camps on Nauru and Manus Island through the eyes of asylum seekers and whistleblowers.
Refugees, Australia, Human Rights
Allies, rivals, partners: How two tech visionaries inspired the digital revolution and changed the lives of billions.
Science & Technology, Internet