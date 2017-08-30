Mumbai left reeling after extreme monsoon downpour

City used to heavy rain during this period, but the rain which fell on Tuesday was extreme by any standards.

Mumbai was under water on Wednesday following exceptionally heavy rainfall which overwhelmed the city’s drainage infrastructure.

Mumbai is India’s most populous city, and very few of its 18.4 million inhabitants were unaffected by the downpours.

In the 24 hours to 12:00 GMT on Wednesday, the city recorded a total of at least 417mm of rain.

This is a report via the World Meteorological organization. But the Indian Met Service reports as much as 1,260mm between 02:30 and 08:30 GMT, centred on Santa Cruz.

Either way, this rainfall is of epic proportions. The August average rainfall is 340mm.

Not surprisingly the city's infrastructure was overwhelmed by the flooding.

The rainfall was the result of a deep area of low pressure that had been making its way across central northern India over the previous days.

That circulation is now centred over the state of Gujarat.

It is expected to bring a period of enhanced showers to this state through Thursday and into Friday.