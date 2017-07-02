A look at this week's weather in images

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
People & Power follows a group of Afghan women who have signed up to fight the Taliban.
Politics, Afghanistan
The June 1967 Arab-Israeli war lasted only six days but its consequences are still felt across the Middle East today.
Israeli–Palestinian conflict, Israel, Egypt
Thousands of ISIL fighters are training in the mountains of Afghanistan, plotting an attack on the Kremlin.
ISIS, Afghanistan, Russia
An intimate look at the month of Ramadan through the eyes of Muslims in opposite ends of the world.
Religion, Ramadan 2017, New Zealand