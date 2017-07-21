Week in pictures: From protests in Venezuela to Morocco A photo round-up of some of last week's key events, including wildfire in California and Al-Aqsa tensions. 21 Jul 2017 11:33 GMT | Humanitarian crises, Environment, Weather, Politics, Human Rights People listen to the speech of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup at the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey. [Osman Orsal/Reuters] Rescue workers drag damaged cars out of debris and mud after a flood in Yongji, Jilin province, China. [Yang Zaixin/CNS/Reuters] A member of a sniper force loyal to the Houthi rebels takes part in a military parade at Tahrir Square in downtown Sanaa, Yemen. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters] Israeli border police clash with Palestinian men during scuffles that erupted after Palestinians held evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. [Ammar Awad/Reuters] An armoured vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. [Marco Bello/Reuters] A member of the Royal Malaysian Police Special Tactical Unit takes part in a drill to prepare for the forthcoming Southeast Asian Games at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo] Children play in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. [assam Khabieh/Reuters] Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Zawiya in Libya. [Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters] A woman shouts slogans during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. [Youssef Boudlal/Reuters] An air tanker drops retardant while battling a wildfire near Mariposa, California. [Noah Berger/AP]