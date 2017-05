MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES

Featured Documentaries Shadow War in the Sahara 'War on terror' or competition for natural resources? A look at the US and French military presence in Africa.

Witness Iran: The Sanctions Hotel At the height of Iran's isolation, a fashion designer and an architect attempt to turn an old mud palace into a hotel.

Al Jazeera World Bosnia 1992: The Omarska Camp Omarska concentration camp survivors tell chilling stories of their incarceration at the start of the Bosnian War.