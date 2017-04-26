Female Kashmiri students lead anti-India protests

Students from various female colleges in Indian-administered Kashmir take part in mass protests against Indian soldiers.

A 17-year-old was reportedly shot dead by security forces on April 15 in Indian-administered Kashmir while at least 50 college students were wounded by police officers who fired pellets and tear gas.

Video showing Indian soldiers using physical abuse sparked anger leading to violent clashes between police and protesting students outside Government Degree College Pulwama.

Indian police, assisted by paramilitary troops, created a check point outside the college to arrest the boys who they said were involved in stone-throwing incidents.

Police used teargas to disperse the protesters but the clashes escalated when pellets were fired, leaving many students injured, including a head injury to Zeeshan Ahmed.

More than 15 students were admitted to the district hospital in Pulwama on the same day. Most of them suffered pellet injuries to their eyes. Zeeshan was later shifted to a hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment, a senior doctor at Pulwama hospital told a local newspaper.

Mass protests then broke out as a result, with students from other colleges, including a girls college, taking part.

The day-long protests and clashes on April 17 left more than 50 students injured.