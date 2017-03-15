A late season nor'easter impacts the US

Millions across the northeast hit by travel disruption, heavy snow, school closures and flooding.

Although not unheard of, the latest winter storm that hit the eastern seaboard of the United States this week is a fairly rare occurrence for mid-March.

The storm was expected to dump as much as 50 centimetres of snow on New York City on Tuesday, but that number was readjusted early that morning as the track of the storm moved more inland than expected.

Central Park ended up receiving 19cm of snow; the Bronx 25cm.

The highest amount of snow was recorded in Bridgewater, a town in upstate New York: 104cm

Yet, one of the biggest impacts from the storm was felt by travellers - from Monday through Wednesday, more than 7,800 flights were cancelled within, into and out of the US.

Amtrak, the national passenger rail line, also cancelled many northeast legs of their routes.

In New York, meanwhile, all above ground subways were halted.

On Wednesday, the weather system moved northeast into the eastern Canadian provinces where winter storm warnings were still in effect.