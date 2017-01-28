Chinese New Year 2017: Year of the Rooster

China's main annual holiday attracts crowds at home and abroad in celebration marked by fireworks and lamps.

| Arts & Culture, China, Asia

Chinese people across the globe are celebrating the Lunar New Year.

The New Year, which officially starts on Saturday, is China's primary annual holiday and is traditionally marked by riotous displays of fireworks and countless firecrackers.

According to the Chinese zodiac, people born in the Year of the Rooster are brave, responsible and punctual.

Millions are expected to attend the festival across the world over the next two weeks, in one of the largest celebrations of the event outside of Asia.

Content on this website is for general information purposes only. Your comments are provided by your own free will and you take sole responsibility for any direct or indirect liability. You hereby provide us with an irrevocable, unlimited, and global license for no consideration to use, reuse, delete or publish comments, in accordance with Community Rules & Guidelines and Terms and Conditions.

MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES