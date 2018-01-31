India's elections: Pictures on the campaign trail



On the campaign trail with Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Indian army officer and founder of Air Deccan, India's first low-cost airline.

Gopinath is an independent candidate contesting the Bangalore South constituency.

The constituency is among the 141 across India that will go to the polls on Thursday, April 23, in the second phase of the country's general election.

Here we capture a typical day in Gopinath's campaign.

