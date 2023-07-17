Australia and New Zealand are gearing up for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20.

The ninth edition of the Women's World Cup will break new ground by being jointly hosted by two nations. The tournament will see increased participation, with 32 teams competing compared with the previous 24 teams in recent editions.

Qualified teams and groups

The following teams will be competing in the Women's Football World Cup:

World Cup venues

A total of 10 stadiums located in nine different cities across Australia and New Zealand will serve as venues for the matches.

Among the cities, Sydney stands out as it will host matches at two venues - the Sydney Football Stadium and Stadium Australia. Stadium Australia will also be the site for the final on August 20.

How much money will each team receive?

The total prize money for the 32 participating nations will be $110m, three times more than the previous edition. The total purse at the men's tournament held in Qatar was $440m.

FIFA will award the winning team $10.5m, with $6.21m going to players and $4.29m to the federation.