LIVE: Spain vs England – Women’s World Cup 2023 final

Follow live updates as Spain take on England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia, Sydney.

By Rohan Sharma
Published On 20 Aug 2023
  • A record-breaking 2023 Women’s World Cup reaches a climax at Sydney’s Stadium Australia as England and Spain battle to be crowned champions for the first time.
  • Reigning European champions England convincingly beat co-hosts 3-1 Australia in the semifinal, while Spain knocked out a strong Sweden side at the same stage.