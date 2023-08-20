Live MatchLive Match,
LIVE: Spain vs England – Women’s World Cup 2023 final
Follow live updates as Spain take on England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia, Sydney.
- A record-breaking 2023 Women’s World Cup reaches a climax at Sydney’s Stadium Australia as England and Spain battle to be crowned champions for the first time.
- Reigning European champions England convincingly beat co-hosts 3-1 Australia in the semifinal, while Spain knocked out a strong Sweden side at the same stage.