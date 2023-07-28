England vs Denmark 1-0: Women’s World Cup 2023 – as it happened

England boss Sarina Wiegman declared she is willing to “make changes” and called for “ruthlessness” from her side following the nervy 1-0 win over Haiti.

England’s performance against the underdogs fuelled concerns that the Lionesses looked rusty, particularly in an attack led by Alessia Russo in favour of Women’s Super League Golden Boot winner Rachel Daly.

“I want to make changes. What we do is approach every game, and then when we get ready for that game we see who is fit and available, and then we make decisions to what we need to start with,” Wiegman said.

She was eager to point out that this squad and tournament are very different from last summer’s home European Championships, in which Wiegman picked an unchanged starting XI in every match, especially due to injuries and retirements.

“We shouldn’t compare it all the time. We’re in a new situation now, and we have some changes in team dynamics,” she said.

“We have our style of playing, we want to develop our style of play every time and we want to score goals. That’s one of the parts, of course.

“And that’s what we’re working on all the time, every day. What do we have [to do] to create chances and score goals? That’s what we talk about all the time, too. At the end, we hope that the ball gets into the back of the net.”