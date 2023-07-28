England vs Denmark 1-0: Women’s World Cup 2023 – as it happened

- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:57(10:57 GMT)
That’s a wrap!
Thanks for joining us for live coverage of England’s 1-0 victory over Denmark in Sydney.
The Lionesses are on the cusp of a place in the knockouts. The Danes still have plenty to do in their final match against Haiti.
We’ll be back very soon with more coverage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup from Australia and New Zealand.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:54(10:54 GMT)
‘She is so special’
England’s Rachel Daly has been talking about her teammate Lauren James:
“She’s got a phenomenal strike, she’s unbelievable. She brings such a different presence for the team and she’s got fantastic ability.
“She is so special and you saw that tonight. What she can do in tight spaces, she’s ruthless and a big threat for us.”
Daly also gave her thoughts on the injury to Keira Walsh:
“It’s not nice to see anyone go off injured but Keira is Keira and she is a key and integral part of this team on and off the pitch.
“She’s a special, special person and player. It would be a big miss if she’s injured”.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:50(10:50 GMT)
All eyes on Adelaide
The two other teams in Group D – China and Haiti – kick off in Adelaide in just under 15 minutes.
Both lost their opening match of the tournament and will view this game as a crucial fixture if they are to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
Remember, a draw or a Haiti win will see England qualify for the knockout stages.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:42(10:42 GMT)
‘The second half was a fight’
Lionesses coach Sarina Weigman has also spoken after the match.
“I think we started well, played well and scored the goal. We had a stage in the first half that we lost balls that we didn’t have to lose. But we had of course this horrible moment with Keira Walsh.
“The second half was a fight. We adapted to the new situation and we really had to fight for the win.”
She was asked about Walsh’s injury, after the midfielder was stretchered off:
“I’ve nothing to say now. It did look serious, if you can’t walk off the pitch, it’s serious but I don’t know, we just finished the game. I haven’t heard anything.
“You just have to move on with the game. Now it’s time to look how she is and what the next steps are.”
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:37(10:37 GMT)
‘As soon as the ball hit the net it was just a relief’
England match-winner Lauren James has been speaking about her goal:
“It was a dream and something I’ve been thinking about. But most importantly I am happy to help the team win.
“As soon as the ball hit the net, it was just a relief. My teammates were really happy for me and they said before the game that they had a good feeling about me today. I’m happy I’ve got good people around me.
“I’m calm on and off the pitch and I try to bring that to my game.”
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:29(10:29 GMT)
Back-to-back wins for England
It was a tough night for the European champions with Denmark a threat throughout, but the Lionesses march on with their second consecutive 1-0 win at this World Cup.
A first-half strike from Lauren James was the difference.
England will now look to today’s final game. If Haiti win or draw, England will qualify for the knockouts.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:25(10:25 GMT)
Full-time
England look to keep the ball and see the added time out.
Lucy Bronze wins a free kick for her country on the right. Bronze plays it short as England try to keep possession in the corner.
And that’s full-time! England have won 1-0 again and taken a huge step towards progress into the knockouts.
Full-time: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:23(10:23 GMT)
We’re into injury time
It’s still all Denmark as we enter four minutes of stoppage time.
Veje puts a cross in, but it’s so deep that it goes straight to Earps who catches it comfortably.
90+1 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:21(10:21 GMT)
Denmark hunt for a late goal
Denmark continue to attack.
Vangsgaard flicks the ball on to Sorensen who had made a run into the England box. But she gets taken out wide by the defender and England snuff out any danger.
Sanne Troelsgaard comes on to replace Karen Holmgaard.
90 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:19(10:19 GMT)
Vangsgaard hits the post
Denmark hit the post!
Vangsgaard thumps a header towards goal from the centre of the penalty area. Earps was beaten but it crashes off the right post.
So close for the Danes.
88 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:17(10:17 GMT)
Chances at both ends
Beth England has made a good impact on the game, looking to create chances for the Lionesses up top.
James sprays the ball out right to Kelly, it finds Bronze who hits a powerful shot from outside the area. It’s hit hard and flat but whizzes past the left post.
Denmark then attack as Thogersen whips in a dangerous cross from the left but England just about get it clear.
85 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:13(10:13 GMT)
Hemp makes an impact
Are England heading for another 1-0 win?
They have not scored more than one goal in a game all this year.
Meanwhile, Hemp rushes down to the byline on the left, finds Daly who lofts the ball into the box.
England tries to flick a header at goal but it’s just wide of the post.
82 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:11(10:11 GMT)
Another big crowd
The attendance is announced: more than 40,000 in Sydney for this one.
On the field, there’s a clash of heads between two Danes. Thogersen’s head smashes into the bottom of Thomsen’s chin.
Ouch.
79 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:09(10:09 GMT)
Two changes for both sides
England
Off: Ella Toone, Alessia Russo
On: Beth England, Lauren Hemp
Denmark
Off: Stine Ballisager, Rikke Marie Madsen
On: Nicoline Sorensen, Frederikke Thogersen
77 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:05(10:05 GMT)
Veje almost catches Earps out
Earps makes a brilliant save on her own line after a cross from Veje on the left loops towards goal.
She really had to stretch to save that. Veje takes the resulting corner but it’s wasted as it lands on top of the net.
73 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:03(10:03 GMT)
Russo goes close
Russo wins the ball halfway inside the Denmark half. She has options left and right but goes alone and takes a shot from just inside the area.
It goes wide of the post, a disappointing effort after such a strong run.
72 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:01(10:01 GMT)
Denmark make their first change
Off: Josefine Hasbo
On: Amalie Vangsgaard
70 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 10:00(10:00 GMT)
Denmark still pressing
Denmark keep coming at England, with Madsen and Harder at the centre of everything.
69 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:58(09:58 GMT)
Denmark apply some pressure
Harder runs at Bronze down the left and Denmark win a corner.
Thomsen sends a high ball in which is easily dealt with by England. The Danes keep the pressure on, with a number of balls whipped into the box, but the Lionesses get them away.
England cling on to the lead.
67 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:56(09:56 GMT)
Denmark win a free kick
Both coaches look pensive as they sit in the dugout. This game is on a knife-edge at present.
Veje takes a free kick for Denmark almost on the halfway line. She drives it towards the end of the box, but Thomsen clatters into Daly and England win a free kick close to the byline.
65 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:53(09:53 GMT)
James looks for a free kick
James cuts inside from the left and plays a one-two with Toone. She then collides with a Danish defender and goes down looking for a free kick on the edge of the area, but the referee sees it differently and gives a foul against James.
62 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:51(09:51 GMT)
England fans raise their voices
The game quietens down for a few minutes after a frantic start to the second half.
England fans are making themselves heard in the stands in Sydney. It’s another great attendance at this World Cup.
60 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:48(09:48 GMT)
Another corner for England
England win yet another corner.
It’s aimed at Bronze who is charging in at the back post, but her header flies wide. She appears to be hurt after colliding with a defender, but gets back to her feet.
57 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:47(09:47 GMT)
James back on the attack
James wins a free kick in her own half after being tripped after turning her marker. England pass it around the back to try and calm the game a little.
Bronze then drives forward from the middle of the pitch and finds James on the left. She takes on the defender with some stepovers and manages to win a corner for England, which is hit deep into the area but cleared behind by Denmark.
56 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:44(09:44 GMT)
Chance for Kuhl
Thomsen gets into space on the right and crosses it just on the edge of the penalty area.
It’s a low cross which finds Kuhl in space but the Dane just pokes at the chance which dribbles through to Earps.
52 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:41(09:41 GMT)
Both sides looking to get forward
England counter strongly with Kelly looking for Russo, but Denmark manage to intercept the attack.
Denmark then string some passes together. Kuhl tries to play Harder in over the top, but the pass is a little too strong and goes through to the English keeper.
50 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:39(09:39 GMT)
Another fast start from England
England win an early corner after Boye puts the ball behind.
It’s a low-driving corner, which Russo desperately tries to connect with but it just evades her.
England then win another corner and Bronze wins her header. The ball falls to Toone but results in nothing.
48 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:36(09:36 GMT)
Second half underway
England kick off the second half, shooting from right to left and with the thinnest of leads.
45 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:35(09:35 GMT)
Players back on the pitch
The players are returning from their half-time break.
England have the advantage in Sydney but Denmark are still in this game.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:28(09:28 GMT)
James the star for England
Lauren James has fully repaid Sarina Wiegman’s faith in her.
The Chelsea forward scored with a wonder strike after only six minutes and she has been a real handful for Denmark throughout the first half.
The 21-year-old was back in the starting lineup today after coming on as a substitute against Haiti.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:21(09:21 GMT)
Half-time
England win a free kick on the right touchline. Kelly floats it into the back post area, but it’s too deep for everyone.
England keep the pressure on but the whistle blows for half-time.
Half-time: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:20(09:20 GMT)
Stanway fouled
Stanway wins a free kick in her own half after being sandwich between two Danish players.
She soon recovers to set up an England attack, but that breaks down when Bronze overhits a pass.
45+3 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:17(09:17 GMT)
Four minutes added on
Harder and Daly jump to get on to the end of a cross in the England box. Harder ends up clattering into the back of Daly who goes down hurt.
Four minutes of injury time to be added on.
45+1 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:16(09:16 GMT)
Coombs makes a calm entrance
Coombs has slotted in well and finds Kelly on the right. She manages to outwit Veje with some fancy footwork, but her cross into the box from deep doesn’t find a teammate.
England have recovered well after the shock of losing Walsh to injury.
44 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:14(09:14 GMT)
Harder caught in the face
Harder is down now, she’s hurt after Stanway boots the ball into her face from close range.
It looked a painful one for the Denmark star.
42 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:10(09:10 GMT)
England’s injury misery continues
England have had some rotten luck with injuries recently. The loss of Walsh is another huge blow for them.
39 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:08(09:08 GMT)
Walsh stretchered off
And that’s that for Walsh who is being taken off on a stretcher.
She looks devastated as she leaves the field.
Laura Coombs is the player to replace her.
37 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
Keira Walsh has picked up an injury and leaves the field on a stretcher. On comes Laura Coombs in her place.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:06(09:06 GMT)
Walsh down injured
Walsh is down injured for England. She landed awkwardly after stretching to get to the ball.
Walsh looks in agony as she sits on the turf. She’s surrounded by her teammates and members of the England medical staff. Not looking too good for her …
35 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:04(09:04 GMT)
More of an even affair now
Denmark win a free kick just inside their own half. But there’s too much on it and it bounces out for a goal kick.
It’s a much more even contest now after that opening blitz from England.
At the other end, James tries a through ball to Toone but the Denmark defender reads it well.
32 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 09:01(09:01 GMT)
Bronze chance from a corner
Greenwood plays an accurate long ball and finds Kelly. She finds her teammate but Veje gets it out for a corner.
The corner is taken deep to Bronze who tries to loop a header towards goal, but it floats over.
30 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:59(08:59 GMT)
Harder finding her feet
Denmark on the counter and it’s nearly an equaliser.
Harder picks up the ball on the left touchline and cuts inside, running at Bright who is back-pedalling towards goal.
Harder gets a shot on target but it’s saved by Earps.
28 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:58(08:58 GMT)
Denmark continue to attack
Another chance for Denmark who are finally coming into this game.
Madsen finds Thomsen with a superb pass. She picks up the ball in a great position but fires over the bar with a snap shot.
26 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:55(08:55 GMT)
Denmark on the attack
A huge chance for Madsen!
She picks up the ball on the right side of the box, makes a lovely turn to lose her marker and smashes a shot at goal. It flies just wide of the left post.
Finally something from Denmark.
24 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:54(08:54 GMT)
Toone takes a shot
It’s Toone’s turn to shoot now. She attempts a shot from the edge of the penalty area but Christensen catches it with ease.
Chloe Kelly attempts a long ball down the right to Stanway, but the Denmark defence clear up.
22 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:52(08:52 GMT)
James continues to cause trouble
Another chance for James.
Toone flicks the ball on to James and she runs into the box. Her shot from the left lands into the arms of Christensen.
Shortly after Bronze swings another ball into the box from the right, but can’t steer it goalwards from close range.
21 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:49(08:49 GMT)
Denmark struggling to make an impact
Denmark have barely had a touch of the ball in England’s half.
Meanwhile, Daly finds Bronze with a lovely crossfield pass as the Lionesses pass the ball around with ease.
Bright tries to find Russo with a through ball, but there’s a bit too much on it, and it goes out for a goal kick.
18 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:46(08:46 GMT)
England’s bright start continues
Bronze finds herself in a lot of space on the right. She has time to pick out James with a cross, but the England scorer can’t quite control the header.
A much better performance already from England compared with their opener against Haiti.
15 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:44(08:44 GMT)
Another corner for England
Another corner for England. Bright wins a header on the edge of the area, but she can’t find a white shirt.
Denmark are sitting fairly deep, with the England attacks coming in waves.
14 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:43(08:43 GMT)
James makes a lively start
England’s high press has really unsettled Denmark.
They are winning the ball in good areas and passing it well.
James cuts inside from the left and sends in a cross looking for Russo but Denmark manage to get it away.
12 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:41(08:41 GMT)
England in control
James is looking very lively this evening. She links up with Daly on the left who wins a corner for England.
Greenwood takes it short and England immediately win another corner. Bronze wins the first header, it falls to Kelly who tries an ambitious overhead kick but it sails over.
10 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:36(08:36 GMT)
GOAL!
Daly finds James on the edge of the area. She takes a shot from just outside the box and curls it into goal, just out of reach of Christensen.
Power and precision with that goal. England marching on.
6 mins: England 1-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:34(08:34 GMT)
England make a bright start
England are making the better start of it with some good passing on the edge of the Denmark area.
Lauren James puts a cross in from the left but there’s just a little too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick.
3 mins: England 0-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:30(08:30 GMT)
Kickoff
Both teams are lining up in a 4-1-2-3 formation for this one.
Denmark get us under way from right to left.
1 minute: England 0-0 Denmark
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:25(08:25 GMT)
Teams take to the field
The players are heading out as kickoff approaches. It looks set to be another good attendance at the Sydney Football Stadium.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:21(08:21 GMT)
How Group D stands
Denmark and England sit joint top with three points each.
Both teams won their opening matches 1-0.
China and Haiti are yet to score any points. They face off in Adelaide later today.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:13(08:13 GMT)
Argentina stun South Africa
In today’s earlier game, Argentina stunned South Africa with two late goals to come from 2-0 down and grab a draw in Dunedin.
Romina Nunez and Sophia Braun scored the goals that kept Argentina’s World Cup dreams alive. They would have been eliminated with a defeat.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:10(08:10 GMT)
Players warming up
- 28 Jul 2023 - 08:03(08:03 GMT)
Changes for England
Two changes for England from their 1-0 victory over Haiti.
Rachel Daly and Lauren James come in with Lauren Hemp and Jess Carter dropping to the bench.
Just the one change for Denmark: Rikke Marie Madsen replaces Nicoline Sorensen.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 07:56(07:56 GMT)
Fans gathering in Sydney
- 28 Jul 2023 - 07:54(07:54 GMT)
Denmark XI
Lene Christensen (GK), Josefine Hasbo, Stine Ballisager, Rikke Sevecke, Simone Boye, Karen Holmgaard, Pernille Harder (C), Katrine Veje, Kathrine Kuhl, Marie Rikke Madsen, Janni Thomsen.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 07:48(07:48 GMT)
England XI
Mary Earps (GK), Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright (C), Lauren James, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 07:27(07:27 GMT)
Form
England: W W L D W
Denmark: W W W L W
England have only lost one of their 33 games under Wiegman, a 2-0 friendly defeat to Australia in April.
Denmark have won six of their last seven games, keeping clean sheets in five of them, but lost 2-0 to Spain in a friendly in early July.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 07:13(07:13 GMT)
Head-to-head
The two sides have met 17 times over the years, with England winning eight matches, Denmark winning six, and with three draws.
The game in Sydney will be the first meeting between the two teams at the Women’s World Cup, although they faced off three previous times at the European Championship – England defeated Denmark twice in 1984, but the Danes were the winner in 2005.
Mostly recently they met in a friendly in 2019, won by England 2-0.
- 28 Jul 2023 - 07:00(07:00 GMT)
Team news
England’s coach Wiegman has a fully fit squad of 23 players to choose from. England are missing some big names at this World Cup, however, including captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead – both through ACL injuries that are ravaging the women’s game.
England’s possible starting XI: Earps (GK), Bronze, Bright (C), Carter, Greenwood, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Kelly, Hemp, Russo.
Denmark’s Sondergaard has not mentioned any injury concerns and could opt to pick the same side that beat China, meaning Vangsgaard would have to settle for a place on the bench, despite coming on to score her first international goal in the opening 1-0 win.
Denmark’s possible starting XI: Christensen (GK), Sevecke, Ballisager, Boye, Veje, Hasbo, Holmgaard, Kuhl, Thomsen, Sorensen, Harder (C).
- 28 Jul 2023 - 06:45(06:45 GMT)
Teams know each other well
There is a familiarity between the two teams, with several of his players playing on Women’s Super League sides alongside or against Lioness players.
Bayern Munich midfielder Pernille Harder, who is key to Denmark, knows some of the England players better than most, particularly Millie Bright, her former teammate at Chelsea.
“I have felt Millie in training,” Harder said with a laugh. “She’s going 110 percent into the duels. She’s a great player. Obviously, yeah, she’s tough. It will be difficult, but I will do everything I can do to also make it difficult for her.”
The 30-year-old Harder said familiarity means Denmark know what to expect.
“I think the fact that some of the players on our team are playing in England … it means that you know what you’re going to expect from them. You have done it before. That can be some kind of security in a way, compared to when we played against China when we had no idea about the players.”
- 28 Jul 2023 - 06:29(06:29 GMT)
‘Mortal sin’ not to enjoy playing England
Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard said his players are relishing the chance to play against “superpower” England at Sydney Football Stadium.
“We hope we can spring a surprise,” he said. “There’s a World Cup every four years, you don’t get many of these opportunities in your career. It would be a mortal sin not to enjoy it.”
- 28 Jul 2023 - 06:18(06:18 GMT)
Fans have been ‘incredible’
England flags fluttered in all directions as 2,500 fans from Nottingham to Sydney’s Northern Beaches gathered to watch England’s Women’s World Cup players practising this week at Central Coast Stadium for their upcoming match against Denmark.
“It felt like we were at home with all of our fans here,” midfielder Katie Robinson said.
Although the Lionesses are about 16,000km (10,000 miles) from home, the English fans – those who travelled here for the tournament as well as those who live here – have made the atmosphere welcoming.
A record 1.5 million tickets have been sold for the Women’s World Cup being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. England ranks second only to the United States in ticket sales for countries outside of the host nations, according to the English Football Association.
“I think it’s safe to say that you don’t get through some of these games without the support of your fans,” midfielder Jordan Nobbs said during a public practice session near Gosford in the wake of England’s 1-0 opening win over Haiti at Brisbane.
“So they’ve been incredible and we hope to hear them all again next game.”
- 28 Jul 2023 - 06:07(06:07 GMT)
Scoring is a worry for England
England are ranked fourth in the world and are reigning European champions. The Lionesses won all six of their games to win the tournament they hosted last year.
But they have not scored a goal in open play since the 23rd minute of the Women’s Finalissima against Brazil on April 6 – a span of 367 minutes. Their winning goal against Haiti in the first group match came from a spot kick.
“We’re all working really hard in training to make sure we’re a bit more clinical, creating more chances and obviously getting our goal percentage higher. We know it’s something that we need to improve on,” England forward Lauren Hemp said.
“We are working really hard as a team to make sure that we’re ready for the game against Denmark and ready to score some goals.”
- 28 Jul 2023 - 05:48(05:48 GMT)
Wiegman ‘willing to make changes’
England boss Sarina Wiegman declared she is willing to “make changes” and called for “ruthlessness” from her side following the nervy 1-0 win over Haiti.
England’s performance against the underdogs fuelled concerns that the Lionesses looked rusty, particularly in an attack led by Alessia Russo in favour of Women’s Super League Golden Boot winner Rachel Daly.
“I want to make changes. What we do is approach every game, and then when we get ready for that game we see who is fit and available, and then we make decisions to what we need to start with,” Wiegman said.
She was eager to point out that this squad and tournament are very different from last summer’s home European Championships, in which Wiegman picked an unchanged starting XI in every match, especially due to injuries and retirements.
“We shouldn’t compare it all the time. We’re in a new situation now, and we have some changes in team dynamics,” she said.
“We have our style of playing, we want to develop our style of play every time and we want to score goals. That’s one of the parts, of course.
“And that’s what we’re working on all the time, every day. What do we have [to do] to create chances and score goals? That’s what we talk about all the time, too. At the end, we hope that the ball gets into the back of the net.”
- 28 Jul 2023 - 05:30(05:30 GMT)
Welcome to the blog
Hello and welcome to Friday’s blockbuster Women’s World Cup match as European champions England take on a strong Denmark side in Sydney.
England are hoping to improve after a lacklustre 1-0 win over Haiti in their opening match and are desperate to end a goal drought from open play that stretches back to April 6.
Denmark, who beat China 1-0 in their opening game, did not advance out of the group stage in their last two tournament appearances, but a win over England would make them the likely Group D winners.
The game kicks off at 6:30pm (08:30 GMT) at the Sydney Football Stadium.
Follow us here for all the latest updates in the build-up and during the match.
