The 39-year-old goes nine-for-10 on 3-pointers as the Lakers record their sixth victory in their last seven games.

LeBron James once again looked like an ageless wonder as he played his 1,485th career game and matched a season high with 40 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

James had the sellout crowd at Barclays Center standing on its feet on Sunday night as he put the finishing touches on his 3-point shooting display in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers have now won six of their last seven games. This victory moves them a season-high nine games over .500 with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Los Angeles remained ninth in the Western Conference, but the Lakers could catch the Sacramento Kings for eighth or the Phoenix Suns for seventh in the West, taking them out of the single-elimination number 9 vs number 10 play-in game.

If James has another game like this in the postseason, just about anything is possible for the NBA’s career-scoring leader who continues to amaze at age 39. The 20-time All-Star finished 13 for 17 overall on Sunday night.

“I put in a lot of time working on my craft,” James said.

James also made nine 3-pointers on January 24, 2023, against the Clippers, shooting nine for 14.

His 90 percent accuracy was the second-best of his career in games in which he made at least five 3-pointers, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

James single-handedly held off the Nets in the third and fourth quarters with 3-pointers, the eighth of which came as he was falling to his left from the corner to give the Lakers a 108-91 lead.

On the next possession, James was isolated against Claxton on the perimeter and dribbled between his legs several times before scoring his career-equalling ninth 3-pointer to make it 111-93.

The LA Lakers travel to Toronto to play the Raptors on Tuesday night.