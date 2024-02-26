Gill and Jurel guide the hosts home in a tense chase to win the fourth Test after England set India a target of 192.

India batters Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel put together a 72-run partnership as India beat England by five wickets in the fourth Test match in Ranchi and took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a target of 192 runs in the fourth innings on Monday, India were reduced to 120-5, but Gill (52) and Jurel (39) calmly guided their side home with their unbeaten partnership on the fifth day of the Test.

Young England spinner Shoaib Bashir took three wickets as the visitors kept India’s batters in check until Gill and Jurel steadied the chase.

England won the first Test of the series in Hyderabad, but India bounced back to win the next two in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot before sealing the series in Ranchi.

The fifth and final Test will begin in Dharamshala on March 7.