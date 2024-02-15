The national cricket body ends the fast bowler’s central contract after he refused to play in Australia Test series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has terminated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf after he refused to join the Test team for the tour of Australia, which coincided with his stint at Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

“Haris’ central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC [no objection certificate] to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024,” the PCB said in a statement on Thursday.

“The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on 30 January 2024 and his response was found unsatisfactory.”

The 30-year-old, who played for Melbourne Stars in the franchise league, did not join the Pakistan team for the three-Test series against Australia between December 14 and January 7.

Rauf’s refusal had caused a standoff with PCB, which ended when the board permitted him to make a limited appearance in the BBL before joining the national squad for a five-match T20 series against New Zealand in January.

Rauf has played only one Test match for Pakistan, focusing his career on limited-over cricket instead. He has also played in T20 franchise leagues in Bangladesh and the United States.

“Refusal to be part of Pakistan’s test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract,” the PCB said.

Rauf was a key part of the Pakistan team in the 2023 Cricket World Cup and his selection for the New Zealand T20 series was part of the build-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan next face England in a four-game T20 series in May before beginning their World Cup campaign against the USA, co-hosts of the championship, on June 6.