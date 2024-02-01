Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of this year to join Ferrari, both F1 teams have confirmed.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of this season and join Ferrari in a multi-year deal, both Formula One teams have confirmed.

Mercedes announced the Briton’s departure at the end of the current season in a statement that was swiftly followed by one from Ferrari, confirming his signing on Thursday.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton will part ways at the end of the 2024 season. Lewis has activated a release option in the contract announced last year. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 1, 2024

Ferrari said the British driver had agreed a multi-year contract. He will race this season for Mercedes, which said that he had “activated a release option in his contract”.

The move has sent shock waves through Formula One, similar to those caused by Hamilton’s switch from McLaren to Mercedes for the 2013 season.

Hamilton dominated F1 from 2014 to 2020 with the German team, winning six of his seven world titles with Mercedes and matching the record set by former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher.

Ferrari have been trying to sign the British driver for years, but their previous offers have been rejected because he felt Mercedes offered him a better route to success.

“Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract,” the record F1 champions said.

Hamilton will join Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari lineup for 2025, while current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz announced he is leaving the team at the end of the 2024 season.