Italian football club Roma sack manager Jose Mourinho

Mourinho was sacked two days after a 3-1 loss at AC Milan left the club in ninth place in Serie A.

Jose Mourinho is leaving Roma “with immediate effect”, the club has announced – ending an at times successful but also turbulent stay in the Italian capital for the veteran coach.

The move came two days after a 3-1 loss at AC Milan left Roma in ninth place in Serie A and at risk of missing the Champions League for a sixth straight season.

Roma were also eliminated by Lazio in an Italian Cup derby last week.

Mourinho was in his third season at Roma and his contract was due to expire in June. He led the Giallorossi to the UEFA Conference League title in his first season and Roma were Europa League finalists last season.

But Mourinho was also given a series of bans for his protests and tirades against referees – which was clearly not appreciated by Roma’s American owners.

Mourinho was banned by UEFA from four European games for verbally abusing the Europa League final referee in a stadium garage after Roma lost to Sevilla. He was also suspended for the game at Milan on Sunday due to protests.

“AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.” Roma added that updates on the coaching staff “will follow imminently.”

Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi is being mentioned as a possible caretaker, while there have been reports that ownership is trying to hire Antonio Conte for next season.