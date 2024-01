AFCON 2023: Full tournament schedule

The complete list of fixtures for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.

The African continent’s major men’s football tournament, Africa Cup of Nations or AFCON 2023 kicked off on Saturday.

The tournament is being hosted in six stadiums across five cities in the West African nation, Ivory Coast, including the capital, Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, Korhogo and San Pedro.

The 24 teams have been broken down into six groups, with the top two from each group and four best-ranked third-placed teams qualifying for the knockouts.

Here is the complete list of fixtures for the tournament. All times are in GMT.

Group stage

Saturday, January 13

Group A: Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 20:00)

Sunday, January 14

Group A: Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 14:00)

Group B: Egypt vs Mozambique (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 17:00)

Group B: Ghana vs Cape Verde (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 20:00)

Monday, January 15

Group C: Senegal vs The Gambia (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 14:00)

Group C: Cameroon vs Guinea (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 17:00)

Group D: Algeria vs Angola (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 20:00)

Tuesday, January 16

Group D: Burkina Faso vs Mauritania (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 14:00)

Group E: Tunisia vs Namibia (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 17:00)

Group E: Mali vs South Africa (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 20:00)

Wednesday, January 17

Group F: Morocco vs Tanzania (Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 17:00)

Group F: DR Congo vs Zambia (Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 20:00)

Thursday, January 18

Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 14:00)

Group A: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 17:00)

Group B: Egypt vs Ghana (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 20:00)

Friday, January 19

Group B: Cape Verde vs Mozambique (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 14:00)

Group C: Senegal vs Cameroon (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 17:00)

Group C: Guinea vs The Gambia (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 20:00)

Saturday, January 20

Group D: Algeria vs Burkina Faso (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 14:00)

Group D: Mauritania vs Angola (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 17:00)

Group E: Tunisia vs Mali (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 20:00)

Sunday, January 21

Group E: South Africa vs Namibia (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 20:00)

Group F: Morocco vs DR Congo (Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 14:00)

Group F: Zambia vs Tanzania (Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 17:00)

Monday, January 22

Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 17:00)

Group A: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 17:00)

Group B: Cape Verde vs Egypt (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 20:00)

Group B: Mozambique vs Ghana (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 20:00)

Tuesday, January 23

Group C: The Gambia vs Cameroon (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 17:00)

Group C: Guinea vs Senegal (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 17:00)

Group D: Angola vs Burkina Faso (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 20:00)

Group D: Mauritania vs Algeria (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 20:00)

Wednesday, January 24

Group E: Namibia vs Mali (Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 17:00)

Group E: South Africa vs Tunisia (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 17:00)

Group F: Tanzania vs DR Congo (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 20:00)

Group F: Zambia vs Morocco (Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 20:00)

Round of 16

Saturday, January 27

Game 37: Winners of Group D vs third-best team across Group B/E/F (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 17:00)

Game 38: Runners-up of Group A vs runners-up of Group C (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 20:00)

Sunday, January 28

Game 39: Winners of Group A vs third-best team across Group C/D/E (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 17:00)

Game 40: Runners-up of Group B vs Group Runners-up of Group F (Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 20:00)

Monday, January 29

Game 41: Winners of Group B vs third-best team across Group A/C/D (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 17:00)

Game 42: Winners of Group C vs third-best team across Group A/B/F (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 20:00)

Tuesday, January 30

Game 43: Winners of Group E vs runners-up of Group D (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 17:00)

Game 44: Winners of Group F vs runners-up of Group E (Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 20:00)

Quarterfinals

Friday, February 2

Game 45: Winners of Game 38 vs Winners of Game 37 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 17:00)

Game 46: Winners of Game 40 vs Winners of Game 39 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 20:00)

Saturday, February 3

Game 47: Winners of Game 43 vs Winners of Game 42 (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 17:00)

Game 48: Winners of Game 41 vs Winners of Game 44 (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 20:00)

Semifinals

Wednesday, February 7

Game 49: Winners of Game 45 vs Winners of Game 48 (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 17:00)

Game 50: Winners of Game 47 vs Winners of Game 46 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 20:00)

Third place playoff

Saturday, 10 February

Game 51: Game 49 vs Game 50 losers (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 20:00)

Final

Sunday, 11 February

Game 52: (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)