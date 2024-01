The complete list of fixtures for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, with the stadiums and kick off times.

The Asian Football Confederation’s Asian Cup 2023 will kick off on January 12.

Hosts Qatar will take on Lebanon in the opening game at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City.

The 24 teams have been broken down into six groups with the top two from each group, and four best-ranked third-placed teams qualifying for the knockouts.

Here is a complete fixtures list for the tournament.

Group stage

Friday, January 12

Group A: Qatar vs Lebanon (Lusail Stadium, 7:00pm local; 16:00 GMT)

Saturday, January 13

Group B: Australia vs India (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT )

Group A: China vs Tajikistan (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, 5:30pm; 14:30 GMT)

Group B: Uzbekistan vs Syria (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, 8:30pm; 17:30 GMT)

Sunday, January 14

Group D: Japan vs Vietnam (Al Thumama Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Group C: United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Hong Kong (Khalifa International Stadium, 5:30pm; 14:30 GMT)

Group C: Iran vs Palestine (Education City Stadium, 8:30pm; 17:30 GMT)

Monday, January 15

Group E: Korea vs Bahrain (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Group D: India vs Iraq (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, 5:30pm; 14:30 GMT)

Group E: Malaysia vs Jordan (Al Janoub Stadium, 8:30pm; 17:30 GMT)

Tuesday, January 16

Group F: Thailand vs Krygyz Republic (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, 5:30pm; 14:30 GMT)

Group F: Saudi Arabia vs Oman (Khalifa International Stadium, 8:30pm; 17:30 GMT)

Wednesday, January 17

Group A: Lebanon vs China (Al Thumama Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Group A: Tajikistan vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, 5:30pm; 14:30 GMT)

Thursday, January 18

Group B: Syria vs Australia (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Group B: India vs Uzbekistan (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, 5:30pm; 14:30 GMT)

Group C: Palestine vs UAE (Al Janoub Stadium, 8:30pm; 17:30 GMT)

Friday, January 19

Group D: Iraq vs Japan (Education City Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Group D: Vienna vs India (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, 5:30pm; 14:30 GMT)

Group C: Hong Kong vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Saturday, January 20

Group E: Jordan vs Korea (Al Thumama Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Group E: Bahrain vs Malaysia (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, 5:30pm; 14:30 GMT)

Sunday, January 21

Group F: Oman vs Thailand (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, 5:30pm; 14:30 GMT)

Group F: Krygyz Republic vs Saudi Arabia (Ahmad bin Ali International Stadium, 8:00pm; 17:00 GMT)

Monday, January 22

Group A: Qatar vs China (Khalifa International Stadium, 6:00pm; 15:00 GMT)

Group A: Tajikistan vs Lebanon (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, 6:00pm; 15:00 GMT)

Tuesday, January 23

Group B: Australia vs Uzbekistan (Al Janoub Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Group B: Syria vs India (Al Bayt Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Group C: Iran vs UAE (Education City Stadium, 6:00pm; 15:00 GMT)

Group C: Hong Kong vs Palestine (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, 6:00pm; 15:00 GMT)

Wednesday, January 24

Group D: Iraq vs Vienna (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Group D: Japan vs India (Al Thumama Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Thursday, January 25

Group E: Jordan vs Bahrain (Khalifa International Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Group E: Korea vs Malaysia (Al Janoub Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Group F: Saudi Arabia vs Thailand (Education City Stadium, 6:00pm; 15:00 GMT)

Group F: Krygyz Republic vs Oman (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, 6:00pm; 15:00 GMT)

Round of 16

Sunday, January 28

Game 37 – Winners of Group B vs third-best team across Group A, C and D [3ACD] (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Game 38 – Runners-up of Group A vs runners-up of Group C (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 7:00pm; 16:00 GMT)

Monday, January 29

Game 39 – Winners of Group D vs third-best team across Group B, E and F [3BEF](Khalifa International Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Game 40 – Winners of Group A vs third-best team across Group C, D and E [3CDE] (Al Bayt Stadium, 7:00pm; 16:00 GMT)

Tuesday, January 30

Game 41 – Runners-up of Group B vs runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Game 42 – Winners of Group F vs runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, 7:00pm; 16:00 GMT)

Wednesday, January 31

Game 43 – Winners of Group E vs runners-up of Group D (Al Thumama Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Game 44 – Winners of Group C vs third-best team across Group A, B and F [3ABF] (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, 7:00pm; 16:00 GMT)

Quarter-finals

Friday, February 2

Game 45 – Winners of 38 vs Winners of 39 (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Game 46 – Winners of 37 vs Winners of 42 (Al Janoub Stadium, 6:30pm; 15:30 GMT)

Saturday, February 3

Game 47 – Winners of 44 vs Winners of 43 (Education City Stadium, 2:30pm; 11:30 GMT)

Game 48 – Winners of 40 vs Winners of 41 (Al Bayt Stadium, 6:30pm; 15:30 GMT)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, February 6

Game 49 – Winners of 45 vs Winners of 46 (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, 6:00pm; 15:00 GMT)

Wednesday, February 7

Game 50 – Winners of 47 vs Winners of 48 (Al Thumama Stadium, 6:00pm; 15:00 GMT)

Final

Saturday, February 10

(Lusail Stadium, 6:00pm; 15:00 GMT)