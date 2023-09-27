India is set to host the 13th edition of the ICC’s Men’s Cricket World Cup from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

The 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is set to take place from October 5 to November 19, 2023, in India. The one-day international (ODI) cricket tournament has been held every four years since 1975.

In the opening match, New Zealand will take on defending champions England at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is everything you need to know about the 46-day tournament:

Where are the games being played?

A total of 48 matches will be played in 10 cities across India. Each stadium will host five matches, except the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, which will host only three games.

The Narendra Modi Stadium (formerly known as Motera Stadium) in Ahmedabad is the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a capacity to seat 132,000 spectators. It will host the opening match as well as the final on November 19. The two semifinals will be held in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, and Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Other hosting cities include Hyderabad, Dharamsala, New Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Which teams have qualified?

Ten teams will take part in the tournament:

Afghanistan – best CWC finish: Group stage Australia – best CWC finish: Winners (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015) Bangladesh – best CWC finish: Quarterfinalists England – best CWC finish: Winners (2019) India – best CWC finish: Winners (1983, 2011) Netherlands – best CWC finish: Group stage New Zealand – best CWC finish: Runners-up (2015, 2019) Pakistan – best CWC finish: Winners (1992) South Africa – best CWC finish: Semifinalists Sri Lanka – best CWC finish: Winners (1996)

Previously, qualification to the World Cup depended on ODI rankings. However, this year the qualification process involved a series of matches played between 2020 and 2023.

Notably missing for the first time in the tournament’s history are the 1975 and 1979 champions, the West Indies, after they lost to Scotland in a pivotal qualifying clash.

The Netherlands secured the last qualification spot, marking their return to the tournament for the first time since 2011, edging out Scotland.

Who are the previous winners?

The inaugural Cricket World Cup took place in England in 1975 and was won by the West Indies.

The Caribbean squad successfully defended four years later, in 1979, but lost to India in the third edition of the games in 1983.

Australia have emerged as the most successful team at the World Cup, clinching victory in five of the 12 tournaments.

India and the West Indies have two titles each, while Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England have each won the World Cup once.

England are the defending champions having beaten New Zealand in a nail-biting final held in London in 2019.

How much is the prize money?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that $10m has been allocated for the tournament’s prize money, the same amount as 2019.

The winning team will receive $4m, while the runners-up will receive $2m. The two other semifinalists will get $800,000 each.

The remaining six teams will receive $100,000 each for participating in the tournament.

An additional $40,000 will be paid out to the winners of every match during the group stage.