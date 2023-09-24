A mix of fresh faces and established icons make up the line-ups of the eight Cricket World Cup squads announced so far.

Injury-forced pull-outs, surprise call-ups and potential swan songs – the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup will see a mix of familiar icons and new faces line up for the 10 teams competing for One-Day International (ODI) cricket’s biggest prize.

Eight of these 10 countries have announced their 15-man squads and travelling reserves as they head to India for the tournament, which starts on October 5.

Here are all the squads that have been named so far:

Afghanistan

Afghanistan will mark their third consecutive World Cup appearance with a number of familiar faces. Some of them have been part of the squad since the team’s tournament debut in 2015.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Rehmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb ur-Rahman.

Australia

The record five-time winners have banked on experience as they aim to win their second World Cup on the subcontinent.

Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

England

Harry Brook found a place in the India-bound squad after being left out of the provisional list, which means experienced batter and one of England’s stars in their 2019 title win Jason Roy missed out.

Star all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes also returns, having reversed his decision to retire from ODIs.

England squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

India

Recently crowned Asian champions India will bank on their big-name players, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya to make the most of home conditions.

Some last-minute forced changes could be made to the provisional squad due to left-arm spinner Axar Patel’s injury with Ravichandran Ashwin expected to replace him.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.

Netherlands

The Dutch have recalled the experienced duo of Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann despite dropping them from the tournament’s qualifiers this year.

Left-arm pacer Fred Klaassen and spinner Tim Pringle missed out although the latter could step in as an injury replacement.

Squad: Scott Edwards (captain), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad and Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand

New Zealand won over cricket fans even before the tournament got under way with their heart-warming squad announcement this month in a video featuring the players’ family members, which was posted on the team’s social media accounts.

Captain Kane Williamson will lead the side after his return from injury.

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Will Young.

Pakistan

Pakistan fans were dealt a crushing blow last week when right-arm pacer Naseem Shah suffered a shoulder injury in the Asia Cup match against India. He was subsequently left out of the 15-man squad with Hassan Ali named as his replacement.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.

South Africa

South Africa have made two changes in the squad they announced earlier this month with pacers Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams replacing Sisanda Magala and Anrich Nortje.

Former captain Quinton de Kock announced the tournament as his last in the ODI format, having already retired from Test cricket.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have not named their squads yet.