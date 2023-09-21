Champions League: Bayern beat Man United, Arsenal rout PSV

Kane scores against United, Bellingham’s injury-time goal sees Real overcome Union Berlin; Napoli and Salzburg also record wins on a frenetic night.

The UEFA Champions League heavyweight clash between Bayern Munich and Manchester United has ended in a 4-3 win for the German champions with their new British signing Harry Kane among the scorers in a match that lived up to its billing.

Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham snatched a dramatic late winner for Real Madrid over Union Berlin, and Arsenal began their campaign with a big win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

In Munich’s Allianz Arena, Leroy Sane gave Bayern the lead with a shot that squirmed through the grasp of United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Jamal Musiala set up Serge Gnabry to make it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark.

Rasmus Hojlund pulled one back early in the second half with his first United goal, but shortly after Christian Eriksen was penalised for a handball in the box and Kane blasted in the resulting penalty.

Sane hit the post for the hosts before a crazy finish saw Casemiro reduce the deficit again, substitute Mathys Tel score Bayern’s fourth, and Casemiro nod in another at the death to make it 4-3.

Managed by Erik ten Hag, United have now suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions and lost four of their last five matches.

Bayern are already in control of Group A, in which the other game saw Galatasaray come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with FC Copenhagen.

Bellingham bags three points for Real Madrid

In Madrid, Bellingham popped up from close range to score a 94th-minute winner as record 14-time European champions Real beat tournament debutants Union Berlin 1-0 in Group C.

Madrid’s next game is away to Napoli, who won 2-1 against Braga in Portugal, with Sikou Niakate’s late own goal giving the Italian team victory.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo had put Napoli ahead, but Bruma looked to have earned Braga a draw when he struck with six minutes left.

Arsenal mark top-tier return in style

Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League game since the 2016-17 season.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all scored first-half goals in the rain in London and Martin Odegaard wrapped up the win after the break.

Their Group B rivals Sevilla and Lens drew 1-1 in Spain, with Angelo Fulgini’s free-kick earning the French side a draw after Lucas Ocampos headed the hosts in front.

Last season’s beaten finalists Inter Milan needed an 87th-minute Lautaro Martinez equaliser as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Real Sociedad in Group D.

In the same group, Red Bull Salzburg missed one penalty but scored another in a surprising 2-0 win away to Benfica in Lisbon.