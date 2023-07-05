This year’s edition began on July 3 and will conclude on July 16.

The professional tennis calendar is stacked each year with several major events – but none is more prestigious or sought after as Wimbledon.

First held in 1877, the world’s oldest tennis tournament is unique in that it is the only one of the four Grand Slam competitions still played on grass. It is also famous for its strict rules when it comes to clothing, with only all-white attire permitted.

Here is what you need to know about the high-profile tournament in southwestern London, which started on July 3 and will end on July 16.

What is making news this year?

Russian and Belarusian players were barred from the competition last year following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The move was criticised by some tennis fans and experts, renewing the debate about whether politics should have any role in competitive sports.

The ban has been lifted this year, but the athletes will not have their country displayed next to their names on the scoreboard.

In another change, female players this year have been allowed to wear mixed-colour undershorts to make it easier for those playing during their periods.

What is unlikely to change, however, is the decades-old tradition of spectators consuming strawberries and cream. As usual, actors, musicians and sporting legends are also expected to congregate at the All England Club’s lawns to watch the tournament until the very end.

How old is Wimbledon?

The grass-court tournament was first played 146 years ago, with only men allowed to compete at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, as the venue was known at the time. Nine years later, the first women’s championship took place, while the first mixed doubles competition was held in 1913.

Throughout its long history, the tournament was suspended on several occasions, including World War I and II and, more recently, in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the tournament format?

The tournament has five major competitions:

Gentlemen’s (men) Singles

Ladies’ (women) Singles

Gentlemen’s Doubles

Ladies’ Doubles

Mixed Doubles

The men’s and women’s singles competition features 128 players each.

Meanwhile, the men’s doubles and women’s doubles has 64 teams (pairs of two) each, while the mixeddoublese draw has 48.

The singles competitions – the contests which generate the most headlines – have a total of seven rounds, including the final.

In the doubles section, there is one less round to play, while those competing in the mixed doubles play a total of just five matches.

Who has the most wins at Wimbledon?

Czech–born and United States former tennis legend Martina Navratilova has a total of nine Wimbledon trophies throughout her career – the most of any male or female player. Navratilova won five consecutive tournaments between 1983 and 1987.

Swiss superstar Roger Federer tops the men’s list with eight titles.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina was the women’s champion last year, while in the men’s competition, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title.

The 36-year-old, who last month clinched a record-setting 23 men’s Grand Slam titles, is looking to increase his tally to and equal Federer’s Wimbledon record that has stood since 2017.