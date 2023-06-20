Mbappe netted a second-half penalty in Euro 2024 to become the all-time leading French scorer over a season with 54 goals.

France striker Kylian Mbappe scored to set another milestone as his side maintained their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B with a win over Greece who finished with 10 men after a late sending off.

Mbappe netted a second-half penalty, the only goal of the match on Monday, to become the all-time leading French scorer over a season with 54 goals for club and country, beating the mark set by Just Fontaine in 1957-58.

It also helped the Paris St Germain forward to move level with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has the chance to finish as top scorer among those playing in the five main European leagues when Norway face Cyprus on Tuesday.





The result moved France top of the group with 12 points, six ahead of second-placed Greece, who had Konstantinos Mavropanos sent off in the 69th minute after Mbappe’s 55th-minute spot kick.

“It was a long season for the players,” said France coach Didier Deschamps. “We did what we had to to win this game even if we can regret we did not score another because you never know what can happen late in the game.”

France have now scored nine goals and kept clean sheets in all four qualifying games.

They next face third-placed Ireland, who have three points from three games, at home on September 7 when Greece travel to the Netherlands, who are fourth with three points from two matches.