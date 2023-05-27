Premier League survival at stake on last day of gripping season

Everton, Leeds and Leicester fight against relegation, while a final European spot is up for grabs on the last day of 2022/23.

The Premier League title has been wrapped up and the Champions League places are set, but there is still a relegation battle to be decided and a European spot on the line when the season ends on Sunday.

Arsenal v Wolves

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brentford v Man City

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Bournemouth

Leeds v Tottenham

Leicester v West Ham

Man Utd v Fulham

Southampton v Liverpool

All matches kick off at 4:30pm local time (15:30 GMT) on Sunday, May 28.

It all comes down to this… pic.twitter.com/6ptkHcqeFh — Premier League (@premierleague) May 26, 2023

Here’s what to watch out for on Sunday:

Relegation battle

Everton, Leicester and Leeds are in a scramble to avoid joining last-place Southampton in being relegated to the second-tier Championship next season.

Everton are currently “safe” in 17th place with 33 points. Leicester and Leeds are both in the drop zone on 31 points, with Leicester ahead on goal difference. All three play at home on Sunday.

Everton host Bournemouth and will be without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and defenders Nathan Patterson and Ben Godfrey.

Leicester must beat West Ham and hope that Everton do not win. The improbable 2016 Premier League champions would almost certainly win a tiebreaker with Everton and Leeds on goal difference.

Leeds need the most help, and they face a Tottenham team still in contention for a European spot. A victory is mandatory for Leeds to have a chance of staying up. If Everton draw and Leicester lose, Leeds can stay up if they win by at least three goals.





European spot at stake

League champions Manchester City will be joined in next season’s Champions League by Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle. Liverpool and Brighton will finish fifth and sixth, respectively, for spots in the second-tier Europa League.

That leaves three teams in contention for seventh to earn a place in the Europa Conference League. Aston Villa are in pole position with 58 points, followed by Tottenham (57 points) and Brentford (56 points).

Unai Emery has guided Villa up the table since taking over from the fired Steven Gerrard in October when the Birmingham club were just three points above the relegation zone. Villa host Brighton.

Tottenham play at relegation-threatened Leeds in a game that has potential for lots of scoring. Leeds are in must-win mode and will surely press forward. Harry Kane has 28 league goals – second only to the prolific Erling Haaland – and with two more would match his best Premier League output from the 2017-18 season.

A draw could be enough for Spurs because in a tiebreaker they would be ahead of Villa on goals scored.

Brentford must beat City at home to have any chance of seventh place. Pep Guardiola may opt to rest some regulars as he looks ahead to both the FA Cup final and the Champions League final.

Separately, West Ham are 14th in the Premier League but can qualify for the Europa League by winning the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina on June 7.

Where can you watch the game?

Global listings are available from livesoccertv.com.

You can also follow the action from all the games on our live blog on Sunday.