India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya out of Cricket World Cup with injury

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna called up in his place after Pandya missed India’s past three games with ankle injury.

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 Cricket World Cup with an ankle injury.

Pandya, 30, was injured trying to stop the ball with his left foot off his own bowling in India’s win over Bangladesh on 19 October.

The allrounder missed India’s past three games and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has now been called up in his place.

“Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup,” Pandya posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter on Saturday.

“I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game.

“Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible.

“This team is special and I’m sure we’ll make everyone proud.”

The balance that Hardik, who picked up five wickets at the tournament, brought to the Indian side was seen as crucial to the hosts’ hopes of lifting the trophy.

Victories against England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka without him have quelled many fears.

Mohammed Shami, 33, has been the player that India have turned to so far to fill the gap left by Pandya and the right-arm seamer has claimed 14 wickets in those three matches.

Krishna, 27, has played in 17 one-day internationals and two Twenty20s for India claiming 33 wickets.