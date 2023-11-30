India’s Rohit and Kohli skip white-ball leg of South Africa cricket tour

India name three skippers for eight-match, multiformat tour of South Africa next month with Rohit Sharma leading the two Tests, Suryakumar Yadav for the T20s and KL Rahul for the ODIs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli will skip the white-ball leg of India’s upcoming tour of South Africa, the country’s cricket board says.

Rohit and Kohli were part of the India team that lost to Australia in the final of the 50-overs home Cricket World Cup this month.

In Rohit’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the three-match T20 series beginning in Durban on December 10.

The tour is set to run until January 7 and includes three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will take charge for the three one-day internationals that follow before Rohit and Kohli return for the two-Test series.

“Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had requested the board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Thursday.

India dropped middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane while Cheteshwar Pujara could not force his way back in as both appear at the end of their international careers.

Seamer Mohammed Shami was picked for the Tests in Centurion and Cape Town, subject to him passing a fitness test.

India’s Test squad:

Rohit (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

India’s T20 squad:

Jaiswal, Gill, Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Yadav (captain), Rinku Singh, Iyer, Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Siraj, Kumar, Deepak Chahar

India’s ODI squad:

Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Iyer, Rahul (captain), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Sundar, Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Chahar