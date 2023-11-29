Dortmund, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Lazio have confirmed their places in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund have advanced to the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 victory at AC Milan, while a 98th-minute Kylian Mbappe penalty earned Paris Saint-Germain a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Barcelona came from behind to beat Porto 2-1 and reach knock-out rounds for the first time in three seasons, as the European club competition returned to action on Tuesday.

In the Netherlands, Atletico Madrid beat Feyenoord 3-1 with the help of two own goals to seal their spot in the last 16 a year after failing to get past the group stage. The victory left Atletico with 11 points, one more than Lazio, who defeated Celtic 2-0 earlier. Feyenoord have six points, five more than Celtic, with one round of matches left.

Dortmund rise in ‘group of death’

In Italy, Marco Reus gave Dortmund an early lead from the spot after Olivier Giroud had a penalty of his own saved for Milan. Although Samuel Chukwueze levelled at the end of the first half, goals from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and substitute Karim Adeyemi gave the visitors the win they needed to book their spot in the last 16.

“The lads are clearly exhausted after this match but they are very happy, happy that we are through already, with a match to spare,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said.

“We all remember that when the draw was made this was called the group of death.”

Dortmund top Group F and are three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain after the French team rescued a 1-1 draw at home that keeps them in a position to qualify for the last 16 and leaves Newcastle in serious danger of a group-stage exit.

Kylian Mbappe struck a controversial penalty deep in stoppage time after PSG’s players howled loudly for handball when the ball bounced off Newcastle’s Tino Livramento’s chest and a spot-kick was awarded after a VAR check.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe hit out at the decision that denied his team a win.

“In my opinion, it wasn’t the right decision,” insisted Howe after the game.

“It is hugely frustrating for us because at that moment you know how little time there is left in the game, but there is nothing we can do about it now.”

Seven-time champions Milan – who reached the semifinals last season – and Newcastle are two points below PSG. They play each other at St James’ Park in the final round of matches, when PSG visit Dortmund.

Foden at the fore as Man City remain unbeaten

Group G saw Phil Foden inspire a second-half comeback as Manchester City beat Leipzig 3-2.

The defending champions had trailed 2-0 at halftime at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, but Foden scored one and helped to create two more as Pep Guardiola’s team ensured they would advance atop Group G. He set up a goal for Erling Haaland in the 54th minute and evened the score in the 70th.

The midfielder then played a part in the buildup for substitute Julian Alvarez’s winner in the 87th as City preserved an unbeaten home record in the Champions League that dates back to 2018.

Lois Openda had looked like firing Leipzig to an unlikely win with goals in the 13th and 33rd. But City responded like champions after the break to turn the game around, with Foden at the heart of the comeback.

“We had to be (as) relaxed as possible and we reacted really well,” Guardiola said. “We are first in the group and I am very satisfied for the reaction at the end. The team runs and fights and has spirit.”

City are now unbeaten in 29 home games in the competition since losing 2-1 against Lyon in September 2018. They have topped their Champions League group for seven seasons in a row.

City and Leipzig had already qualified for the last 16. City have 15 points from five games, six points more than second-place Leipzig.