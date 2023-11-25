Liverpool hold Man City as Haaland scores fastest 50 Premier League goals

Liverpool snap City’s 23-match winning run at the Etihad as clash between the Premier League’s top two ends 1-1.

An 80th-minute goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold secured Liverpool a 1-1 draw with leaders Manchester City on Saturday, keeping Juergen Klopp’s team a point adrift of the top spot in the tight Premier League title race.

Erling Haaland had given defending champions City a first-half lead at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, becoming the quickest player to score 50 goals in the league.

But Liverpool capitalised when the Norwegian failed to add a second from close range in the 79th. The visitors immediately went on the attack, and Alexander-Arnold swept a shot past City goalkeeper Ederson.

The draw ended a remarkable 23-game winning stretch at Etihad Stadium across all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s City, who top the table on 29 points after 13 games. Liverpool have 28 points.

Arsenal can go top if they beat Brentford later in the day.

Haaland opened the scoring with a low effort from the edge of the box in the 27th.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson misjudged a clearance that was intercepted by Nathan Ake, who played in Haaland.

From there, it felt inevitable where the ball would end up as the forward turned and fired into the bottom corner, despite Alisson getting a hand to his shot.

The landmark goal came in 48 games and broke the record held by former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andy Cole, who reached 50 total in 65 games.

There was a double fist pump in the executive seats where Haaland’s dad, former City player Alf-Inge, was celebrating joyously.

Back on the field, the player was mobbed by blue shirts after giving the home side the advantage against the team that is likely to be one of its closest challengers for the title this season.

But he was left to regret his failure to convert in the second half after Liverpool punished City.

Alisson was handed another let-off 20 minutes from time when he spilled a corner under minimal pressure from Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias tapped home.

However, a VAR check did not overturn the referee’s on-field decision to award the Liverpool ‘keeper a soft free-kick.

Klopp turned to his bench to try and summon a response with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch introduced.

Diaz’s father was among the crowd after being flown to England by Liverpool to enjoy the Christmas season following a kidnap ordeal in his native Colombia.

And Diaz was involved in Liverpool’s leveller against the run of play 10 minutes from time.

The Colombian picked out Salah, who laid the ball into Alexander-Arnold’s path for a fantastic finish into the bottom corner.

City pushed for a winner in eight minutes of added time but were thwarted as they failed to win at home for the first time since December 31 last year.





Alexander-Arnold said it was a big point on the road for Liverpool, who finished fifth last year.

“We haven’t had too many good results here in general. It’s a point gained,” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports.

“It wasn’t an amazing performance from us, but there were positives and we had chances to win the game.”

Liverpool boss Klopp said it was a good result for his side at a “tough place” to play.

“It’s no coincidence that they win that many home games. It’s a place where you have to be ready to suffer. The quality that they have, the fluidity that they have, they really know exactly who is going where.

“We are still in a process but I think if we played really well today we could have won. We didn’t – we played OK.”

City boss Pep Guardiola said he was pleased with the performance, if not the result.

“Excellent performance. Against a top, incredible team – the way we played was excellent,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“We were good in all departments, in the back, with our build-up with the keeper. We conceded just two shots on target, which is a complement for how we work.

“We know the quality Erling has, it was a really good finish. He had the header as well.

“It was an excellent performance. I’m so pleased. After many years that we still perform and run that way – there is so much to be proud of.”